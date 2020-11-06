Nights of 1000 Lights Returns to Sherman Library & Gardens

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens is making spirits “light” again this year with the return of Nights of 1000 Lights for 10 days this December.

Visitors can stroll through Sherman Gardens safely this holiday season and experience a dazzling display of lights and entertainment. Bask in the glow of the Christmas tree and enjoy a special evening with family and friends.

Enjoy drinks and bites in the open air café while listening to old time Appalachian music. Boogie through the Disco Inferno, strut down the technicolor light tunnel, add your wish to the wishing tree and discover surprises throughout the garden.

“Yes, Nights of 1000 Lights is happening with the comfort and well-being of our Members, Volunteers, guests and staff as the top priority,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “This beloved annual event will have several safety protocols in place, beginning with timed, ticketed admissions to ensure safe physical distancing. In addition to timed admissions, we’re limiting guest capacity in the Gardens each night. It is our hope that the community will join us for a safe and spectacular stroll through the Gardens this holiday season.”

Advance ticket sales only—no tickets will be sold at the gate. All guests must wear a face covering and choose a timed ticketed entry to ensure safe physical distancing.

Dates of Nights of 1000 Lights: December 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $15 for Members of Sherman Library & Gardens, $25 for Non-Members. Children 3 and under are free.

Word to the wise: This event sells out every year so get your tickets soon as www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.

Sherman Library & Gardens is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar.