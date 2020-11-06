Crown Ace Hardware Launches Corona del Mar Pet Supply

Share this:

Crown Ace Hardware is going from hammers to hound dogs with the launch of Corona del Mar Pet Supply, a store within a store concept that offers a whole new way for Ace shoppers to get what they need for the pets they love.

Now open within their Crown Ace Hardware store, Corona del Mar Pet Supply is the most complete pet supply shop in Corona del Mar and caters to most animals including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

Corona del Mar Pet Supply offers products from some of the most well-known brands in the world of pets, including Blue Buffalo, Wellness, Green Coast Pet, NaturVet, Merrick, Greenies, Kong, YETI, Redbarn, Nature’s Miracle, Oxbow, Benebone, and Zoo Med. With an entire section of the store carved out for pets, the new Corona del Mar Pet Supply is sure to meet your needs.

Corona del Mar Pet Supply is located at 3107 E. Coast Hwy. Stop by and see what’s new for you and the pet you love—and of course, pets are welcome too!

About Crown Ace Hardware: Crown Ace Hardware has been serving the Corona del Mar Community since 1949. What started as a single mom and pop store has grown into a chain of 19 stores covering three states with six locations in Orange County including three in Newport Beach.

Founded in 2020, Corona del Mar Pet Supply is now Corona del Mar’s most complete pet shop for food, toys and supplies, and carries many of the most well-known brands.

For more information, visit www.CrownAce.com.