NMUSD Announces Retirement of Superintendent Dr. Fred Navarro

Last week, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Education accepted the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Fred Navarro, effective July 31, 2020. Dr. Navarro will continue to serve as Superintendent through July 15, and then utilize his remaining non-responsibility days until July 31, 2020.

“It has been the highlight of my nearly 40-year career in education to serve the Board of Newport-Mesa Unified School District. The Board’s focus on students, its commitment to the community and its unwavering support of parents makes NMUSD a beacon of excellence among all districts in Orange County and the state,” said Dr. Navarro, who assumed the position of Superintendent Aug. 1, 2012.

“I will forever treasure the opportunity to serve alongside the Board, talented and dedicated teachers, staff, and community in our support of students. Our exceptional team of professionals have not only raised the achievement bar for all students, but they’ve also begun to demonstrate that students who have suffered an achievement gap can perform as well as anyone, when provided the appropriate support, progress monitoring and interventions. This is something for which NMUSD should both celebrate and remain faithfully focused upon in the years ahead,” he continued.

“Under his leadership, the District has flourished in improving student academic achievement, increasing resources to support students’ social/emotional development, providing staff professional development that is innovative and aligned to District Priorities, and creating a culture where we provide necessary supports and interventions to allow all students to succeed,” said Board President Martha Fluor.

Beginning on July 16, Deputy Superintendent Russell Lee-Sung will serve as Acting Superintendent.