Noah Blom and Brad Avery Lead Newport Beach City Council Races in Early Election Returns

Newport Beach residents went to the polls on Tuesday, November 3 to vote on a handful of local city council races as well as Newport-Mesa Unified School District board members, state representatives and U.S. representative.

City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Brad Avery led his District 2 challenger Nancy Scarbrough 59 percent to 41 percent in election returns as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters website, www.OCVote.com.

In a competitive and at times contentious District 5 contest, incumbent councilmember Jeff Herdman was trailing newcomer Noah Blom 44.8 percent to 55.19 percent.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill ran unopposed in District 7 and garnered 100 percent of the vote.

In the race for U.S. Representative in the 48th District, incumbent Harley Rouda was ahead of Michelle Steel 55 percent to 44 percent.

For state senator in the 37th District, Dave Min was leading incumbent John Moorlach 56 percent to 43 percent.

For State Assembly in the 74th District, incumbent Cottie Petrie-Norris led challenger Diane Dixon 56 percent to 43 percent.

In the races for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Governing Board Members:

Leah Ersoylu was ahead of Vicki Snell 55 percent to 45 percent in Area 1, CAROL Carol Crane was ahead of Charles Kent Booked 69 percent in Area 3, while in area 6 Krista Weigand led three competitors with 48 percent of the votes.

Measure Z in Newport Beach, which would add the Harbor Commission to the Newport Beach City Charter, was leading with 56 percent Yes votes versus 43 percent No votes.