Fashion Island Welcomes the Holiday Season with 90-Foot-Tall Tree

A 90-foot-tall, white fir tree has made its way from Mount Shasta to Newport Beach to officially launch the 2020 holiday season.

The tree arrived early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, aboard a giant flat-bed truck and was lifted by crane into its place of honor in the courtyard near Bloomingdale’s. Once the tree was in place, workers separated branches on the ground and then affixed them to the tree.

Given today’s public health restrictions on large group gatherings, the traditional tree lighting ceremony has been suspended for this holiday season. Instead, the tree will be lit every night from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, and families will be able to take complimentary photos in front of the Christmas tree, as well as visit with a virtual Santa, and enjoy other festive activities during the holiday season. For more information, visit FashionIsland.com.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was on hand for the tree’s arrival. Editor Christopher Trela came later to take photos of workers sorting branches and completing the installation of the tree.