Notice of Availability of Draft Local Coastal Program Amendment Related to Accessory Dwelling Units

In accordance with applicable provisions of the Coastal Act and California Code of Regulations, a draft of the Local Coastal Program amendment related to accessory dwelling units is available for public review and inspection at the Planning Division and at all branches of the Newport Beach Public Library for the following amendment to the Implementation Plan of certified Local Coastal Program:

Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance 2023 Update (LC2021-003) – Amendments to Title 21 (Local Coastal Program Implementation Plan) of the Newport Beach Municipal Code revising the City’s regulations pertaining to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) and Junior Accessory Dwelling Units (JADU) to conform with revisions to Government Code Sections 65852.2 and 65852.22 that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The amendments also include revisions recommended by the Planning Commission Ad-Hoc Committee to incentivize ADU production (PA2021-113).

The Planning Commission of the City of Newport Beach is scheduled to consider this item and make a recommendation to the City Council at a regular meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the City of Newport Beach Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach.

The City Council of the City of Newport Beach is tentatively scheduled to consider this item at a regular meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the City of Newport Beach Council Chambers.

For questions regarding this Amendment, please contact Jaime Murillo, AICP, Principal Planner, at (949) 644-3209 or [email protected]