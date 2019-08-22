OC Community Foundation Awards $150K in Grants

Share this:

The Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation recently granted nearly $150,000 to 30 local nonprofit organizations dedicated to “the enrichment of arts and culture programs and arts education,” OCCF officials announced in a statement released on July 18.

Funding will support programming, venue repairs to performing arts venues, education and workshops, youth scholarships and music camps, according to the message.

“In partnership with our generous donors, we are proud to support these organizations as they foster a diverse array of arts and cultural programs in Orange County,” Shelley Hoss, president of OCCF, said in the prepared statement. “From performing arts and music to historic cultural landmarks, these programs are enriching the lives of our youth and strengthening our entire community.”

Grants were awarded from the San Clemente History, Arts & Culture Fund, the Robert J. & Doreen D. Marshall Fund for Dramatic Arts and Classical Music, and the Jane Deming Fund.

Recipients for the 2019 grants include: All American Boys Chorus; Arts and Learning Conservatory, Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area; Cal State Fullerton Philanthropic Foundation; CASA Romantica; Chamber Music Unbound; Chance Theater; Crittenton Services for Children and Families; Fullerton Friends of Music; Helping Others Prepare for Eternity; KidWorks; Los Alamitos Youth Center; Lyric Opera of OC; Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley; Orange County School of the Arts; OC Children’s Therapeutic Arts Center; Orange County Women’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale; Pacific Symphony; Philharmonic Society of Orange County; San Clemente Community Theatre; Shakespeare by the Sea; South Coast Repertory; South Coast Symphony; Surfing Heritage Foundation; and UCI – Claire Trevor School of the Arts.

Founded in 1989, OCCF works with donors to help strengthen the local nonprofit sector and find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, the organization has awarded nearly $600 million in grants and scholarships and ranks in the top two percent in grantmaking activity among more than 780 U.S. community foundations.

For more information, visit OC-CF.org or call (949) 553-4202.