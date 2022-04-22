OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Help Them Home’ Giving Day April 27

Share this:

On April 27, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Help Them Home, a collaborative Giving Day aiming to raise $1.6 million for 24 OC nonprofits working to combat homelessness and its devastating impact on our community.

As the wide-ranging fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact our community’s most vulnerable individuals and families, this 24-hour fundraising opportunity comes at a crucial time.

The demographic statistics on homeless populations are alarming.

There are an estimated 580,466 homeless individuals in the U.S. More than a quarter of them live in California. According to United to End Homelessness, there are nearly 7,000 homeless individuals in Orange County, including more than 300 veterans and almost 700 seniors on any given night.

More than 32,000 Orange County children are unstably housed, and the Orange County 2021 Community Indicators Report states that 43 percent of the homeless-sheltered population are families with children.

Each nonprofit organization involved in the Help Them Home Giving Day works directly with Orange County’s homeless population and offers a range of housing, community outreach, education, and supportive services.

Participating nonprofits include: American Family Housing, Casa Teresa, Inc., Charity On Wheels, City Net, Colette’s Children’s Home, Inc., The Eli Home, Inc., Families Forward, Family Assistance Ministries, Family Promise of Orange County, Friendship Shelter, Inc., Grandma’s House of Hope, HomeAid Orange County, Homeless Intervention Services of OC, Illumination Foundation, Mercy House Living Centers, Our Father’s Table, Pathways of Hope, Robyne’s Nest, Serving People in Need, Inc., South County Outreach, StandUp for Kids, Orange County, The Salvation Army Orange County, Thomas House Family Shelter, and WISEPlace.

“The hardships faced by homeless individuals and families in Orange County, especially those with young children, are staggering,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is proud to bolster support for the frontline nonprofits providing pathways to housing stability for our most vulnerable residents through the Help Them Home Giving Day.”

The Help Them Home campaign is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates 10 cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to gain momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $15 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, please visit https://help-them-home-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.