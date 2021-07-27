OC Community Foundation Hosts ImpACT Anaheim Day July 28

Share this:

On July 28, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host ImpACT Anaheim, a collaborative Giving Day to support underserved youth and teens in Anaheim.

The 24-hour online effort aims to raise $90,000 for 10 nonprofits offering a range of programs in STEM education, arts, recreation, leadership development, and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of millions of Americans and has added more significant challenges to youth than ever before.

Per a 2019 U.S. Census report, Orange County boasts more than 689,000 youth aged 17 and younger. Of that number, 84,000 live in Anaheim, equating to 24 percent of the City’s population.

Like many across the United States, Anaheim youth and teens found themselves dissociated from school and isolated from friends and older family members during the peak of the virus.

ImpACT Anaheim will raise funds for 10 nonprofits who provide supportive services to youth. The Giving Day participants include Anaheim Ballet, Anaheim Community Foundation, Anaheim Family YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, Chance Theater, Girls Inc. of Orange County, Higher Ground Youth & Family Services, Love Anaheim, Pure Game, and Voice of Refugees.

“Orange County’s youth have faced greater challenges than ever before throughout the pandemic as it altered the way they learn and communicate,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of OCCF. “OCCF is proud to support nonprofits providing our leaders of tomorrow the vital resources they need as we recover from the pandemic and plan to turn barriers into bridges for our underserved Anaheim youth and teenagers.”

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, please visit https://impact-anaheim-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.