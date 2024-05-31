OC Fair Hiring 750 Seasonal Employees to Work at the Fair July 19 – Aug. 18

Share this:

OC Fair & Event Center needs employees who are looking for terrific summer jobs and a fun way to earn some income. The theme of this year’s Fair is “Always a Good Time!”

About 750 seasonal employees are needed for the 2024 OC Fair. Job postings are available at www.ocfair.com/jobs for people 16 and older. Hiring has begun for several positions, with some start dates closer to the 2024 OC Fair this July.

OC Fair & Event Center will be hosting a hiring event on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the administration building at the corner of Arlington Drive and Fairview Road in Costa Mesa. Applications are required and must be submitted before the event. On-site interviews will take place. Resumes will be accepted but are not required. To view open positions and apply, visit www.ocfair.com/jobs.

Most open positions are seasonal, part-time with opportunities to build exhibits, work as a ticket taker, administrative assistant or customer service representative. Departments such as parking, security, janitorial, landscaping, maintenance and admissions are also seeking workers. There are also some year-round jobs available.

Perks include free admission to the OC Fair and the option to purchase discounted tickets for friends and family.

For more information, visit www.ocfair.com/jobs or contact the human resources department at (714) 708-1563.