The Drake Gives Celebrates the Power of Music by Announcing Their Annual Fundraiser on June 4

Philanthropist Alec Glasser, founder of The Drake Restaurant in Laguna Beach and the Drake Gives nonprofit charity, has been a driving force behind music education initiatives in Orange County.

Recently donating $1.5 million dollars from The Drake Gives, the generous contribution will help fund a novel initiative at the University of California (UCI), Irvine’s School of Social Ecology. UCI’s Power of Music initiative is one distinct way in which The Drake Gives is helping leverage music for social good and wellbeing.

The Drake Gives partnered with Save The Music Foundation in December 2021, and since then has raised over half a million dollars for music education equity and access. These funds have supported music education re-builds across Orange County, with The Drake Gives’ contributions supporting more than 12,000 students, with over half of these funds specifically used to jumpstart a new music program in five schools in Anaheim Union High School District (Ball Jr. High, Sycamore Jr. High, Brookhurst Jr. High, South Jr. High and Savannah High School).

The Drake Gives has identified a significant opportunity to increase music and arts participation in elementary, middle and high schools throughout Orange County, where every $57.00 raised can help a child receive music education, instruction, and an instrument for one school year.

Through The Drake Gives’ musically inspired celebrations, they are fundraising to help create sustainable impact for our youth.

They do that through The Drake Gives fundraiser, to be held this year on Tuesday, June 4 at The Drake in Laguna Beach.

Co-chairs who have spearheaded the event including Lourdes Nark, Urvashi Patel, James Cueva and Linda Young. The unique culinary experience will feature a multi-course caviar and wine paired dinner, with live entertainment from the talented Parson James, thanks to Cueva Entertainment.

Further event details and sponsorship opportunities can be accessed at https://www.thedrakegivesevents.org/sponsorship.

About The Drake Gives

The Drake Gives is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation that provides underserved youth in public schools with music education, materials, and instruments to experience the transformative power of music. Music has a profound impact on a child’s academic and social emotional development. The Drake Gives is dedicated to ensuring that all children, irrespective of their socioeconomic status, have access to music education. The Founder of The Drake and The Drake Gives, Alec Glasser, learned to play the saxophone in a public school when he was 12. That experience profoundly shaped his life in ways he never dreamed possible – his wish is for all kids to be able to have the same opportunity in their public school education. Learn more at https://www.thedrakegivesevents.org/about.