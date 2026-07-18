OC Fair Serves Lineup of Fan Food Favorites and New Culinary Concoctions

If you smell savory barbecue mixed with fried twinkies and grilled turkey legs, that can mean only one thing: it’s time for the 2026 OC Fair and all of the fair’s outrageous, sensational, and often over-the-top culinary offerings.

Yes the OC Fair has daily musical acts, exhibits, wine tastings and carnival rides and games, but it’s the food that draws people, and for good reason: this is the one time of year you can ignore your diet and enjoy exotic, flavorful and Instagram-worthy treats both sweet and savory.

According to information from the OC Fair, this year’s food lineup features dozens of new items, OC Fair exclusives and expanded value offerings – including the $5 Taste of Fair now daily until 5 p.m.

The OC Fair opens July 17 and runs through Aug. 16 featuring more than 100 food vendors. New and exclusive flavors:

The Croffle from Mom’s Bakeshoppe makes its OC Fair debut after gaining popularity in South Korea. The Chocolate Chip Croffle combines a buttery croissant pressed in a waffle iron and topped with vanilla ice cream.

French Onion Ten Pound Bun, an OC Fair exclusive from Ten Pound Buns, layers whipped butter, garlic, mozzarella, cheddar and caramelized onions into an irresistible oversized bread creation. The stand also offers Campfire Breakfast and vegan Avocado Toast.

Gooey Maple Butter Popcorn Cone from Planet Popcorn is another OC Fair exclusive, featuring warm maple butter popcorn served in a cone with optional chopped nuts. Guests can also choose from several gluten-free popcorn flavors.

Shawarma Fry Cone brings middle eastern flavors to the Fair in a portable cone (or wrap) via Chicken Charlie’s stands. While there, look for the OC Fair exclusive Deep-Fried Tiramisu.

And speaking of Chicken Charlie’s, that ever-popular purveyor of all things fried is celebrating 30 years in business with new food items, including Fried The stand is also offering a special $30 anniversary meal deal that includes an entrée, fries, fried Oreos and a drink.

Want more outrageous culinary creations? Additional highlights and food stands include:

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bacon Cheeseburger (Philly Cheese Steak)

Dutch Fries with black truffle mayo (Biggy’s)

Dubai Deep-Fried Oreo (Fried Affair)

Porkapalooza Pizza (Enzo’s Pizza)

Korean Corn Dogs and Cheese Sticks rolled in Takis or buldak ramen (Mustard’s)

Chupacabra Tasti Chips (Tasti Chips)

Candied drinks dirty beverages (Sugar Puff Candy)

Gluten-free Cheese Curds (Tasti Burger)

Loaded Tater Kegs (Tasti Burger)

New freeze-dried candy beverages and Candy Blast gummies (Sugar Puff Candy)

Guests can also enjoy $5 Taste offerings daily until 5 p.m. at every food stand. Selections vary by food stand, but the OC Fair website has a downloadable list of all the $5 tastes, so you can pick and choose your favorites.

The OC Fair website also includes a food finder section, making it easy to find whatever food will satisfy your cravings.

For more information about the 2026 OC Fair, including admission, entertainment and food offerings, visit www.ocfair.com.