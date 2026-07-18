Salt & Straw and SusieCakes Celebrate Summer with Sweet Treats

It’s summer, so calories don’t count, right? Well, even if they do count, it’s worth it if you take advantage of special limited time offers from Salt & Straw ice cream and SusieCakes, located near each other on Westcliff Drive in Newport Beach.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw is renowned for its delicious and creative flavors, especially the monthly concoctions that usually provide unusual takes on frozen concoctions.

Through July 27, Salt & Straw is bringing back the popular Berries Series featuring fan-favorite flavors that highlight the season’s ripest fruit alongside two new creations and the return of the Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone.

Flavors in The Berries Series include:

Birthday Cakes and Blackberries: Mouthfuls of rainbow-flecked confetti cake are strewn throughout salted vanilla ice cream and wrapped with a ribbon of Oregon Growers jam made from plump, juicy blackberries.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad: Cream cheese ice cream gets swirled with a crunchy pretzel crumble and finished with ribbons of housemade strawberry jam.

Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero: Goat cheese from renowned California cheesemaker Cypress Grove meets a fruity swirl of marionberry-habanero jam in every spoonful.

Huckleberry Oat Crisp with Foraged Porcini: In this new creation, Porcini mushrooms are cooked down with maple syrup and a splash of port wine before churned into a silky ice cream base. Huckleberry jam adds bright acidity while hand-broken pieces of oaty rosemary lace cookies bring a savory-sweet crunch.

Raspberry Marzipan Princess Cake (v): Another new flavor, inspired by Sweden’s beloved green princess cake. Pistachio-cashew frozen dessert is brightened with vanilla bean and a touch of salt. Ribbons of tangy seedless raspberry jam streak throughout, alongside cubes of raspberry marzipan and delicate chunks of vanilla bean cake.

Salt & Straw is located at 2001 Westcliff Dr. in Newport Beach. Visit https://saltandstraw.com.

SusieCakes Turns 20 with Summer of Celebrations

How do you create a successful cake business? Start with a handful of handwritten recipe cards and a lot of hard work.

In 2006, Susie Sarich opened the first SusieCakes in Brentwood with her grandmothers’ recipe cards and a conviction that the best baked goods are the classic, nostalgic ones. Over time, SusieCakes has grown to more than 30 locations in four states.

This month, SusieCakes is celebrating two decades of delicious and decadent desserts with a variety of special offers.

“SusieCakes is about more than great cake — it is about the relationships we build and the moments we are honored to be part of,” said Sarich. “We have watched families grow up with us: the engagement cake that led to the wedding cake, which led to the baby shower, which led to the birthday. For 20 years, our guests have invited us to their most important milestones, and that trust is something we have never taken for granted. Everything we are doing this summer is a way of saying thank you to the people who made it possible.”

In addition to limited time fan favorites, SusieCakes marks its anniversary on July 18 with a buy one get one free cupcake.

New menu items available through September 7 include a lemon poppyseed cake made with fresh lemon juice and fragrant lemon zest, layered with lemon buttercream, then finished with smooth vanilla buttercream frosting; and summer strawberry whip cake—a Madagascar vanilla cake layered with fresh strawberries and soft whipped cream.

There is also a new key lime pie with a graham cracker crust as its foundation and topped with fresh Chantilly whipped cream.

SusieCakes is at 2043 Westcliff Dr., #104, Newport Beach. To learn more and to view the complete SusieCakes menu, visit www.susiecakes.com.