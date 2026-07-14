Popular Food and Wine Events Return to Newport Beach

Orange County hosts myriad food and wine events every year, but three of the most popular ones take place in Newport Beach: Festival of Chefs, Pacific Wine & Food Classic, and RELISH: An Immersive Culinary & Lifestyle Experience.

Festival of Chefs

Talented chefs from restaurants across Orange County, along with other popular food service providers plus and wine and libation sponsors, are getting ready for the 2026 edition of the annual Festival of Chefs, to be held on the spacious lawns of the Newport Beach County Club on Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Festival of Ches benefits KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that for more than three decades has been dedicated to providing academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in overlooked neighborhoods in central Santa Ana.

More than $4 million has been raised for KidWorks students and programs since the Festival fundraisers began in 2021.

“Join us for a savory culinary experience showcasing some of Orange County’s finest chefs and sample an unforgettable tasting of their exceptional creations, complemented by a fabulous selection of wines and spirits that’s all for a great cause,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides.

The event includes a special presentation by KidWorks, followed by dancing to the popular Tijuana Dogs band.

The list of participating chefs is impressive. Among the nearly 50 restaurants are several local ones: Host chefs from Newport Beach Country Club Aric Mattson & Victor Soto, Bluewater Grill chefs Roberto Navarro and Valentin Salas, Cannery Seafood of the Pacific chef Kevin Jones, Pendry Newport Beach chef Ben Martinek, Renaissance Newport Beach chef Bert Agor Jr., The Mayor’s Table chefs Jonathan De La Cruz and Riley Huddleston, and VEA Newport Beach chef Adam Haverland.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://kidworksoc.org/chefs.

Pacific Wine & Food Classic

One of Southern California’s most popular culinary events is the Pacific Wine & Food Classic, which returns on Saturday, September 12 to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach.

This year’s event will be produced under the leadership of Tricia Cook, a longtime member of the event team who has helped shape the festival since its inception.

According to information from Pacific Wine & Food Classic, Cook has a deep understanding of the event’s legacy and a vision for its future and will be ushering in the next evolution of the Pacific Wine & Food Classic while preserving the elevated food, wine, and hospitality experience that has made it a signature celebration of Orange County’s culinary scene.

This year’s event will bring together more than 35 top restaurants, over 100 wines, premium craft cocktails, a live DJ and silent disco experience, and immersive culinary activations designed to showcase the very best of Southern California’s food and beverage culture.

New this year is The Bubble Garden, an indulgent waterfront experience featuring sparkling and bubbly beverages designed to elevate the festival’s signature coastal atmosphere. Guests can also explore the Paso Robles Grand Wine Experience, showcasing selections from distinguished wineries and producers from one of California’s most celebrated wine regions.

“Having been part of Pacific Wine & Food Classic since day one, it’s incredibly meaningful to step into this new role and continue building on the event’s remarkable foundation,” said Cook, the events owner and producer. “We’re honoring everything guests have come to love about this experience while introducing exciting new elements that celebrate the innovation, creativity, and community that define Southern California’s food and beverage culture.”

Early Bird VIP Tickets are $179 per guest and include entry at 2 p.m. (the event concludes at 5 p.m.). Early Bird VIP Early Entrance Tickets are $259 per guest and include exclusive entry at 1 p.m., providing access to select premium wines and specialty tastings available exclusively during the first hour of the event. A limited number of Diamond VIP Private Lounge Tickets are also available for $500, offering private lounge access, express entry, exclusive wine tastings, premium culinary offerings, and dedicated waterfront seating.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://pacificwineandfood.com.

RELISH

RELISH: An Immersive Culinary & Lifestyle Experience, returns for its second annual celebration October 2-4 at VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa, and at Park Club Costa Mesa.

Created by Celebrity Chef Jamie Gwen and Celebrity Event Planner Nicole Hirsty of Cobalt Events, this event is designed to highlight the coastal sophistication and culinary excellence of the region, according to information from RELISH.

The impressive talent lineup features celebrity chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Scott Conant, Sherry Yard, Kat Turner, Afrim Pristine and Katie Chin.

“RELISH is back, and it’s more luxurious and delicious than ever,” said Chef Gwen. “We are thrilled to give guests unparalleled access to culinary masters through enriching experiences designed to celebrate the very best in food, wine, spirits and hospitality. The 2026 RELISH weekend will be a sensory masterpiece, and we can’t wait to relish the very best food and drink with everyone.”

Over the three-day culinary event, RELISH will bring together celebrated chefs, master sommeliers and top spirits experts for a one-of-a-kind weekend which kicks off Friday at VEA Newport Beach with the Opening Night Cocktail Party & Grand Tasting, a bespoke evening of chef-curated hors d’oeuvres, interactive food and drink pop-ups, hand-crafted cocktails and award-winning wines. Guests will enjoy an exclusive preview of the weekend’s festivities and a rare chance to mingle with some of the nation’s top culinary and mixology talent.

Then it’s time for RELISH After Hours where style meets sophistication in a private, after-hours setting. Guests will experience one-on-one opportunities with celebrated chef talent along with a curated selection of premium spirits, wines, and artisanal cocktails.

On Saturday is an opportunity to meet Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Chef Scott Conant during a luncheon at ANQI South Coast Plaza. Saturday afternoon continues with The Art of Cheese & Wine at The Park Club. Guided by acclaimed Maitre Fromager Afrim Pristine, one of the most respected authorities in the cheese world, this immersive tasting experience offers a flavorful journey through exceptional artisanal cheeses.

Also on Saturday afternoon is a private Knife Class with Wolfe Cutlery.

That evening, Join Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, Chef Scott Conant, and Pastry Chef Sherry Yard for the RELISH Culinary Icons Dinner at The Park Club. Savor an intimate, multi-course dining experience that showcases the chefs’ signature flavors and creativity.

Sunday begins with the RELISH Sunday Brunch, a celebration of culinary creativity, where sweet and savory flavors come together in imaginative and unexpected combinations.

Individual tickets and event packages will be available at exclusive advance pricing until July 9 at www.relishfoodwine.com.