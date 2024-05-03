OC Marathon Road Closures May 5

Share this:

The Hoag OC Marathon will take place in the cities of Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine and Santa Ana with road closures on Sunday, May 5. Road closures and delays can begin starting at 2 a.m., lasting in some areas through 3 p.m.

The roads close and open in a rolling method, so the closure in your area depends on where you are, where runners are on the course, etc.

Please see the impacted areas in Newport Beach with the alternate directions listed here. Impacted areas include Newport Center and Fashion Island, Corona del Mar, Balboa Island, Promontory Point, Linda Isle and Harbor Island.

Specific details for Dover Shores, which will be impacted from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. are available here.

If you would like specific directions from Point A to Point B, please email [email protected] and include your starting point, ending point, and approximate time and they will email you with alternate routes.

For any other traffic questions related to this event, you can contact the OC Marathon directly at [email protected] or (949) 393-9580.

Additional information about road closures is available on the OC Marathon website: https://ocmarathon.com/road-closures-2/