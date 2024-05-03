Hoag Empowers Hundreds of Employees to Participate in the Hoag OC Marathon

Share this:

Team Hoag is coming out strong with more than 300 employees ready to participate in the Hoag OC Marathon Running Festival taking place May 3-5.

In Hoag’s first year as title sponsor, the support from physicians, nurses, leadership and staff underscores the organization’s commitment to community health.

“We are proud to see how many of our employees joined ‘Team Hoag’ and will be cheering them on throughout race weekend,” said Andrew Guarni, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hoag. “We believe in empowering individuals to embrace a healthier lifestyle, enabling them to live their best lives. Our sponsorship of events like the Hoag OC Marathon aligns perfectly with our mission to promote holistic health and well-being.”

The popular Southern California running festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and will welcome more than 22,000 runners throughout the Hoag OC Marathon weekend, which features a variety of additional running distances including a 5K, half-marathon, and Kids Run the OC Empowered by Hoag “Final Mile.”

The race routes take runners through several areas of Newport Beach including Fashion Island, Balboa Island and Corona del Mar.

The Hoag OC Marathon will kick off with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo at the OC Fair & Event Center on May 3 and May 4. This free expo, open to the public, will showcase the latest advancements in running, health, and nutrition.

Gary Kutscher, race director of the marathon, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Hoag for the milestone 20th anniversary event.

“Hoag’s commitment to community health mirrors our own values, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them to elevate the race weekend experience,” said Kutscher.

As a beacon of health and wellness in Orange County, Hoag’s partnership with the OC Marathon reaffirms its dedication to promoting whole-person health. “Wellness is not a sprint; it’s a marathon,” Braithwaite affirmed.

For more information about the Hoag OC Marathon or to register, please visit www.ocmarathon.com.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. For more information, visit www.hoag.org.