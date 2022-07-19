Officer Involved Shooting in Newport Beach

Share this:

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Newport Beach Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive regarding a domestic violence incident.

The Suspect was identified as a forty-three-year-old female resident of the City of Newport Beach.

While conducting their investigation, officers determined the Suspect had fled across the street to the Baywood Apartment Homes prior to their arrival. Officers went to the apartment complex to attempt to locate the Suspect and encountered her armed with a weapon.

This armed confrontation resulted in an officer-involved shooting. One officer received minor injuries as a result of the incident. The Suspect was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officer involved is a nine-year police veteran who is currently on administrative leave as is the case with all officer-involved shootings.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is the lead investigating agency with the assistance of the Newport Beach Police Department.