On the Agenda: January 14 City Council Meeting

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The next Newport Beach City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 14. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeach.legistar1.com/newportbeach/meetings/2025/1/3736_A_City_Council_25-01-14_Agenda.pdf?id=3ee596c4-565f-4350-b528-98460b9d0ab0

A closed session meeting will begin at 4 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Agenda items include:

A Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Long Beach (through the Port of Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners) authorizing the disposal of lower bay dredged material into the Port’s Pier G slip fill project. The agreement would allow dredged material from Newport Harbor, which is unsuitable for ocean disposal, to be used as fill material at Pier G. This method would preclude the Confined Aquatic Disposal solution previously proposed by the City. The lower harbor dredging project, which is being led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is expected to begin in the spring.

Confirmation of Mayor Joe Stapleton’s appointments. City Council Policy A-2 (Boards, Commissions and Committees) provides for the mayor to annually appoint individuals to serve on various City Council and Citizens Committees, Citizens Advisory Committees, and Joint Governmental Committees. The appointments are proposed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

Participation in the Ground Emergency Medical Transport Intergovernmental Transfer program for 2025. The program reimburses cities and public agencies for costs related to the emergency transportation of patients covered by Medi-Cal.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December). Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important.

The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued,” it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda). If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately.

Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government. If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: citycouncil@newportbeachca.gov. The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.