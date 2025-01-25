On the Agenda: January 28 Newport Beach City Council Meeting

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The next meeting of the Newport Beach City Council will be on Tuesday, January 28. A closed session meeting will begin at 4 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 5 p.m. The full agenda is available here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/77119/72.

Agenda items include:

A $1.2 million construction contract with MEP Fusion Inc., of Studio City, to replace air handlers and hot water pumps at the Central Library. The current system has outlived its expected lifespan and presents maintenance challenges.

An updated license agreement with the Regents of the University of California for operation of a coastal observation system at the Newport Pier. Under a 2005 agreement with the City, the University of California San Diego (UCSD) installed an ocean observation system at the Newport Pier to measure and monitor ocean water. The updated,10-year agreement would allow UCSD to install additional ocean monitoring equipment and public education signs.

Acceptance of a $50,000 grant from Hoag Hospital toward OASIS Senior Center transportation services. The OASIS transportation program provides more than 16,000 rides a year for residents who can no longer drive.

Consideration of an appointment to the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission. The appointment would fill a vacancy created when former commissioner Sara J. Weber was elected to the City Council.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December). Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important.

The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued,” it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda). If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately.

Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government. If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: citycouncil@newportbeachca.gov. The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.