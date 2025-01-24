Sherman Library & Gardens Reveals Reflection Garden Plans and Naming Opportunity

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens, the nonprofit organization and destination in Corona del Mar that serves as an educational and cultural center (including a premier botanical garden and research library), planted the financial seeds needed to flourish last summer when it announced the Grow the Gardens campaign.

The campaign seeks to raise at least $13 million to reconfigure, renovate and reimagine the property. More than half of the total estimated funding for the campaign has been raised thanks to support from the community and generous donors.

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens, guests will enter through the new front door at the Julia Argyros Bell Tower on Pacific Coast Highway, where they will be greeted by The Kewell-Jacoby Sun Garden, which will be rich with seasonal color.

A few steps away will be the Samueli Central Garden Walk which will be nestled under the famous Bodi tree, with the Jennifer and Anton Segerstrom Conservatory situated close by.

Now, Sherman Library & Gardens has announced plans to reimagine one of its most prominent garden areas. The Reflection Garden will be a special place of celebration featuring a unique sunken garden design that will be set amidst a soothing textural pallet of plants, showcasing seasonal pops of color and rotating works of art.

The Reflection Garden awaits a special donor’s name, while individuals can honor personal life celebrations such as anniversaries, birthdays and more through personalized brick pavers.

“Our gardens have always been a place of reflection. Now visitors will be able to commemorate the people, places and memories they hold close to heart in our Reflection Garden through personalized pavers and one coveted naming opportunity as we look to the future while paying homage to the past,” said Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

Other planned improvements to Sherman Library & Gardens include:

A new education space and programs that will enhance the community’s encounter with the botanical and historical wonder of the Pacific Southwest.

The tropical conservatory and the shade house, both used extensively in the education programs, will be renovated to protect the health of the valuable plant collections such as Orchids.

According to Sherman Library & Gardens, these improvements will make Sherman Library & Gardens the most accessible and walkable botanical garden in Southern California, enabling its visitors to see a vast array of global beauty on a calm and relaxing stroll.

For additional information on the Reflection Garden naming opportunity, personalized brick pavers and donor benefits, contact LaFleur or Director of Philanthropy Alexandra Anderson at (949) 673-2261. Learn more about Sherman Library & Gardens and the Grow the Gardens campaign at https://thesherman.org.

Sherman Library & Gardens has been deeply rooted in the community for over half of a century. Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts through its research library as well as a premier botanical garden.

Sherman Library & Gardens was recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.