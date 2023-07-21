On the Agenda: July 25 Newport Beach City Council Meeting

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, July 25. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71685/72.

The regular meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Consideration of an appeal to a June 22 Planning Commission decision related to a soil gas remediation project at the former Ford Aeronutronic facility. The former facility, which operated for about three decades on about 200 acres bound by Bison Avenue to the north, MacArthur Boulevard to the east, Ford Road to the south, and Jamboree Road to the west, was used for aerospace and electronic research, development and production by the Ford Motor Co. Under the oversight of the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board, cleanup and remediation efforts were made to address environmental impacts of past facility operations before the site was redeveloped with residential housing in the 1990s. However, in 2016, levels of volatile organic compounds were determined to be above screening levels, warranting action. The proposed solution is a soil vapor extraction and treatment system consisting of a small building, an underground pipe network, and 13 extraction wells, which would operate for about 12 months. The City granted a limited term permit to allow construction of the remediation system, which has been appealed by several area residents. In June, the Planning Commission voted to uphold the permit.

A proposed amendment to the Newport Place Planned Community and introduction of an ordinance to change the minimum affordable housing inclusionary requirement from 30 percent to 15 percent. Newport Place, about 145 acres of land near John Wayne Airport, has been identified as a possible location for future residential housing development opportunities. In 2022, a study from a City consultant concluded that inclusionary housing percentages higher than 15 percent would likely render most residential projects financially infeasible.

A resolution to allow collection of certain sewer and recycling fees and charges through the property tax roll. About 5,300 Newport Beach households are sewer and/or recycling only customers and do not receive a City utility bill. This is the second year these charges would be placed on the property tax roll. Adding sewer and recycling charges on property tax rolls is a common practice in California local agencies for customers who do not receive electric and/or water service from the billing agency.

