ImagesSlide Show World's Oldest Rodeo–136 Years and Counting By Lawrence Sherwin - July 21, 2023 The World's Oldest Rodeo (136 years and counting) was held July 2 in Prescott, Arizona. NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the action. Parade of s[ponsors opened the rodeo / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Clydesdale horses/ photo by Lawrence Sherwin Start of the barrel race/ photo by Lawrence Sherwin Barrel race/ photo by Lawrence Sherwin Calf roping (no animals are injured at the rodeo) / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Race to the finish / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Bull riding / photo by Lawrence Sherwin