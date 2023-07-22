World’s Oldest Rodeo–136 Years and Counting

By
Lawrence Sherwin
-
0
49
Share this:

The World’s Oldest Rodeo (136 years and counting) was held July 2 in Prescott, Arizona. NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the action.

Parade of s[ponsors opened the rodeo / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Clydesdale horses/ photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Start of the barrel race/ photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Barrel race/ photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Calf roping (no animals are injured at the rodeo) / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Race to the finish / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Bull riding / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR