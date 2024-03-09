On the Agenda: March 12 Newport Beach City Council Meeting

Share this:

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, March 12. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/73677/72.

A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:

Capital Improvement Program (CIP) early look. Staff will present projects and funding proposed for the FY 2024-25 CIP for City Council review and discussion.

The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Agenda items include:

A resolution in support of a grant application under the Orange County Transportation Authority’s Measure M2 Tier 2 environmental cleanup program. The $2.5 million grant application would target trash removal and water quality improvements for the Newport Dunes Lagoon, one of the most visited bay beaches in the city.

An ordinance and resolution for code enforcement enhancements that would help reduce unpermitted commercial sales on public property. Approval of these items would increase enforcement of unpermitted vending in public areas such as beaches, piers, squares, streets, street ends and parking lots.

City membership in the League of California Cities. The Council will provide direction to staff on the City’s membership status.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December). Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important.

The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued,” it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda). If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately.

Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government. If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: [email protected]. The City Manager also gets a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.