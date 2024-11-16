On the Agenda: November 19 City Council Meeting

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, November 19. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/agendas-minutes.

The City Council meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with presentations, followed by a closed session. The regular meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. after the closed session. Agenda items include:

Acceptance of a $450,000 wildfire prevention grant from the State Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The grant funds would be used to reduce fire risk in a portion of the Buck Gully Reserve.

Approval of a $5.6 million construction contract with Asplundh Construction, of Buena Park, for underground utility assessment district No. 124 (Central Balboa Island, Phase 2). This final phase of construction includes the central area of the assessment district between Grand Canal and Sapphire Avenue and North Bayfront and Park Avenue. The underground placement of utility transmission lines is funded by the property owners through the assessment district.

An agreement with LAZ Parking Services for the operation of the Balboa Peninsula Trolley and vehicle procurement services. The $3.9 million contract would continue Peninsula trolley operations for seven years and purchase five new trolley vehicles on behalf of the City. The new trolleys would be open-air vehicles reminiscent of Orange County’s historic electric red-car trolleys. The new trolleys are not available in 2025 but would be ready for operation in summer 2026. The 2025 season would continue to operate on summer weekends and holidays with the van shuttle buses that have been in use for the past seven years. A large portion of the contract cost, nearly $3.3 million, would be funded through grants from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA).

Discussion of the original City seal from the former City Council Chambers. The Council will provide direction to City staff on where to place, or continue to store, the original wood seal.

Appointment to fill an unscheduled vacancy on the Civil Service Board. The Council will consider appointing one of two nominees for a Civil Service Board member term ending in June 2027.

