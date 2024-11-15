Annual Lighting of the Bay and Fire & Lights Festival Returns to Newport Dunes Beginning November 29

Share this:

An illuminating holiday tradition is returning to Newport Beach: 34th Annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina.

The event officially commences on Friday, Nov. 29 and continues nightly through January 5.

For the Lighting of the Bay, more than 50 holiday decorations and festive displays floating on the bay at Newport Dunes are lit at dusk, resulting in a shimmering winter wonderland on water.

This year, guests can also enjoy the Fire & Lights Festival, which runs every Thursday through Sunday during the holiday season.

“The Lighting of the Bay has always been a magical time for our community, and this year, we’re taking the celebration to the next level with our Fire & Lights Festival,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes. “These events symbolize our commitment to creating unforgettable holiday experiences and continue a long-standing tradition that brings joy to all who attend.”

The festivities kick off on Friday, Nov. from 4 to 9 p.m. with holiday crafts, festive food and concessions, photos with Santa and an outdoor screening of a holiday movie on the beach. At 6 p.m., Santa will flip the switch to officially light the bay, marking the start of the holiday season.

Every Thursday through Sunday, the Fire & Lights festival will feature fire dancing performances, a cozy Igloo Bar serving snacks and drinks, and fire pit tables for roasting marshmallows for s’mores. Families will find plenty of fun activities for children, allowing parents to unwind and enjoy the holiday spirit.

Giant Inflatables will provide fun for all ages, starting with a Snow Maze and gingerbread-themed slide. Beginning December 12, the Snowzilla slide will be added, followed by the Bouncing Gingerbread inflatable the following week. Attendees can purchase single rides or wristbands for access to all inflatables.

The Lighting of the Bay is free for the public to enjoy throughout the season, and the Fire & Lights Festival offers free entry through January 5, 2025, with some concessions and activities available at an additional cost.

Families can also savor seasonal beverages and food from Moe B’s Munchies beachfront grill on weekends. Visitors are invited to the Holiday Tree Lot, open daily from November 24 to December 21, offering fresh, hand-picked trees from Salem, Oregon, along with wreaths and garlands.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina is located at 1131 Back Bay Drive. On-site parking is available at the following rates: 0 to 30 minutes: FREE; 30 minutes to 2 hours: $15; 2 to 4 hours: $20; 4 to 8 hours: $25; 8 to 24 hours: $30.

To stay updated on event information for the Fire & Lights Festival, visit www.NewportDunes.com/fire-and-lights-festival.