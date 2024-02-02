On the Agenda: Special City Council Meeting Feb. 3

The Newport Beach City Council will meet for a Planning Session from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3. The meeting will be at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.
Agenda items include:
- Welcome (Mayor O’Neill)
- Call the Meeting to Order
- Update on Financial Status and Budget Development – Revenues
City staff will provide an update on the City’s fiscal picture and the preliminary outlook for city revenues in developing the next budget.
III. Long Range Planning – Capital Improvement Program
City staff will discuss the long-range capital planning documents including the Facilities Financing Plan (FFP), Harbors and Beaches Master Plan, and the newly developed Parks Maintenance Master Plan; major projects in these plans; funding sources; and how they inform the development of the upcoming FY 2024-25 capital improvement program.
- Budget Development – Programs and Services Levels
City staff is seeking guidance for programs and service levels as the FY 2024-25 proposed budget is being developed, specifically in the areas of code enforcement and arts programming and funding.
- Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items
Public comments are invited on non-agenda items generally considered to be within the subject matter jurisdiction of the City Council. Speakers must limit comments to three minutes. Before speaking, please state your name for the record.
To read the complete agenda including links to presentations, visit https://newportbeach.legistar1.com/newportbeach/meetings/2024/2/3762_A_City_Council_Special_Meeting_-_Planning_Session_24-02-03_BCC_Agenda.pdf?id=5d60a053-8af5-4e4a-9ef5-827e0acfb97b.