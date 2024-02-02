Sherman Library & Gardens Unveils New Visitor Center

Share this:

Visitors to Sherman Library & Gardens are always greeted warmly and with a smile, but now visitors will get the VIP treatment thanks to The Sherman’s new Visitor Service Center.

Located inside the reimagined Garden Shop, full-service Visitor Service Center is staffed by helpful and friendly volunteers who are knowledgeable about the library and gardens, and can help guests sign up for classes and events, join as Sherman Library & Gardens members, and help with membership renewals.

Staff is available daily from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to answer any questions in person, on the phone, or via the Contact Us page on www.thesherman.org website.

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens, the Volunteers serve as Garden Ambassadors in the Visitor Service Center to help direct guests through the gardens as well as answer any questions, and they’re armed with helpful hints regarding the ever-changing garden scavenger hunts enjoyed by kids of all ages.

“I think of our Garden Ambassadors and Visitor Service staff as brand ambassadors and concierge for Sherman Library & Gardens” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “I want to invite the community to come in, meet the team, and experience firsthand what it is that makes Sherman Library & Gardens such a standout gem in Corona del Mar.”

Visitors can also shop new offerings of sustainable garden-inspired products from local makers, and check out the dedicated Artist’s Corner of The Garden Shop. Each season features a different local artist. Fine art photography by Irvine resident Yulia Naganova is currently on display through March.

For more information, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a nonprofit that has been deeply rooted in Orange County for 57 years, serving the community as a sanctuary and education beacon for history, horticulture, and the arts.

Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, M.H. Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library & Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library.

Sherman Library & Gardens was recently recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation, naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.