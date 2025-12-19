Op/Ed: Looking Forward to Representing Our City

By Lauren Kleiman, Newport Beach Mayor

It is my great honor to serve as Mayor of Newport Beach. I appreciate my Council colleagues’ confidence in my leadership and look forward to representing the city as we step into our 120th year.

Over the past 12 decades, Newport Beach has grown from a quiet coastal community into a world-class city known for its natural beauty, charming neighborhoods, thriving businesses, and exceptional quality of life.

There’s no more appropriate moment to recommit ourselves to strive for excellence in everything we do in order to preserve the qualities that make this city such an extraordinary place to live, work, and visit.

As a resident, I expect tangible outcomes for my taxpayer dollars. I am pleased to present some of my focal points for the year, which place emphasis on the protection of everything that makes our city great, while refining and elevating the services and infrastructure that support our residents every day.

The 4 Cs:

Communication

Because a connected community is a strong community, our goal is to enhance the way the city shares information with residents and the public. This year, we will undertake a re-fresh of our website, launch new social media campaigns and develop a proactive outreach strategy for community engagement.

Connectivity

In a modern city, reliable communication isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. By addressing outdated policies and partnering with cellular carriers on their infrastructure needs, we will work to improve wireless coverage and reliability for residents, businesses and first responders.

Customer Service

Whether applying for a permit, reporting an issue, or seeking assistance, we will equip city staff with the tools and training to ensure Newport Beach delivers efficient, best-in-class customer service.

Continued Commitment to Public Safety

Public safety will always remain Newport Beach’s top priority. We maintain a deeply rooted commitment to supporting our Police, Fire and Lifeguard personnel, and telling their stories. We will continue to invest in training, equipment, staffing, and technology so they can do their jobs effectively and return home safely.

Thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your love for this extraordinary city. I am honored to serve as your mayor, especially in this historic year, and I look forward to everything we will accomplish together.