Oracle Challenger Tennis Series Returns

The Oracle Challenger Series returned to the Newport Beach Tennis Club this week. Dubbed the “Road to Indian Wells,” matches kicked off on Monday at the Eastbluff club.

In the first match of the series, which kicked off on Monday and will run for a week in Newport Beach, Christina McHale (ranked 149 by the Women’s Tennis Association) beat out fellow American Robin Anderson in straight sets of 6-2, 6-0.

Among some of the other noteworthy matches on Monday, Canadian Katherine Sebov defeated U.S. player Haley Giavara 2-0, with sets of 6-2 and 6-4. Dennis Novikov of the U.S. defeated Ante Pavic of Croatia 2-0, with sets of 6-1 and 7-5.

Launched in late 2017, the Oracle Challenger Series was established to support up-and-coming American tennis players secure both ranking points and prize money, according to the Oracle Challenger website.