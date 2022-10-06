Orange County Museum of Art Hosts 24-Hour Grand Opening Oct. 8-9

Share this:

The Orange County Museum of Art invites the community to a 24-hour celebration to commemorate the opening of the museum’s new home on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and goes until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. During that time, the public can enjoy music, films, food, yoga, dancing, special performances and other activities.

The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 with a Homecoming Procession featuring a drumline leading a celebratory procession down the Avenue of the Arts across the plaza to open the museum, proceeding up to the roof terrace and ending in fireworks.

Many local performing arts organizations have created site-specific works or have adapted pieces for the museum space.

At 6 p.m., Pacific Chorale performs “Skyscape,” described as “An aleatoric free form/change choir work performed on four levels connecting us to the sky.”

At 6:30 p.m. Pacific Chorale’s acapella choir performs “Magnificat” by award winning composer Arvo Pärt, an evocative work that recalls the past while echoing the future.

Then at 7 p.m., Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents “Pacific Gold,” a performance by the Orange County Youth Symphony string quartet inspired by the artists in OCMA’s opening exhibition “California Biennial 2022: Pacific Gold.”

Then stick around until 8 p.m. for Pacific Symphony’s string trio performance of “13 Women,” a performance inspired by the artists and work in the “13 Women” exhibition.

Then comes a rooftop dance party featuring KCRW’s Jason Bentley, followed by a 10 p.m. Spotlight Tour featuring OCMA curators past and present, plus artists and experts positioned at key artworks throughout the galleries.

After that come a Silent Disco, and then a midnight dessert at the museum’s café, Verdant, and fireworks.

Throughout the night: Movies for Insomniacs curated by art-house theater Frida Cinema, a late night lounge, tarot readings, a coffee and tea bar, a sound bath in the galleries, and sunrise yoga.

At 8 a.m. is a Japanese Tea Ceremony, followed by a color wheel juice bar. At 10 a.m. savor donuts from Sidecar, Fill Bakeshop and Goodtown.

Pop-Up Aura Photography happens at 11 a.m., followed by short films for kids curated by the Newport Beach Film Festival.

At 1 p.m., dancers from the Orange County School of the Arts play with perspective and movement in a site-specific performance inspired by the museum’s architecture.

At 2 p.m. is live music featuring Latin Grammy winning Yamila Guerra Cuban Latin Band.

Other activities include artmaking, a family workshop exploring storytelling through colors, Ella Fitzgerald jazz classics with the powerhouse singers in the Standard Mel Duo who have drawn inspiration from Carrie Mae Weems’ artwork Untitled “Ella On Silk” in the OCMA Collection.

At 4 p.m. the Gospel Voices of OC: Youth Choir and special guests express the joy of the African-American experience, finding inspiration from artists featured in Sanford Biggers’ “Of many waters” artwork on view on the museum’s terrace.

The event concludes at 5 p.m. with fireworks.

There is no charge to attend this 24-Hour event at OCMA, and OCMA offers free admission daily. Lugano Diamonds (based in Newport Beach) has donated the funds to allow the public to access OCMA free for the first 10 years.

For more information visit www.OCMA.art.