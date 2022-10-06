NBPD Arrests Suspected Carjacker

Share this:

On Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 3:33 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a carjacking in the area of Fashion Island.

The suspect initially stole one vehicle at gunpoint; however, when the vehicle became disabled, he exited and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers observed the vehicle, described as a black Jeep Cherokee, fleeing the location and attempted to stop it when a pursuit ensued.

The suspect attempted to evade officers for several miles until he pulled the car over on Santiago Drive, in the Dover Shores community. The suspect then fled on foot and hid in the residential area. Officers evacuated the surrounding homes and established a perimeter.

Newport Beach Police Department SWAT and CNT were activated and conducted a search of the contained area, which included terrain and backyards in the community. The suspect was subsequently located in a rear yard, within the contained, area at 8:50 p.m. The suspect peacefully surrendered when encountered by officers.

Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked into the Newport Beach jail.

Law enforcement partners that provided additional resources to the NBPD during the incident include the Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter, and the Anaheim Police Department’s helicopter.