Outta Here: Field of Lights at Sensorio

People from all over, including Newport Beach, are heading up the California coast for a colorful countryside display called “Field of Light” at Sensorio in Paso Robles.

The 15-acre walk-through artwork by artist Bruce Munro includes 58,000 LED lights that change colors and cover the rolling hills, creating an immersive experience.

Stemmed solar-powered spheres, lit by fiber-optics, gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color, officials explain on the website.

The journey through the installation makes for an incredible show, Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin commented.

The installation will be up through January. Admission, not including fees and sales tax, varies depending on the day of the visit: $9–$19 for children under 12, $27–$30 for general admission, and $110 for VIP tickets.

For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com