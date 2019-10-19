Regatta Results Show Local Sailors on Top

Share this:

The weekend brought clear weather and some skilled sailing to Newport Harbor, as the 2019 Barney Lehman Championship regatta took to the water.

Newport Harbor Yacht Club hosted the race on Sunday, with 16 entries coming from mostly local clubs, but one hailing all the way from Chicago.

At the end of the day, a local sailor took the top spot, as NHYC members Jake La Dow (helm) and Clare Dahl (crew) sailed to first place in their boat, Tranquil.

Next in line, earning second place, was another NHYC team of Alex Curtiss and Kayla McComb, in their boat, Nina.

In third place was Jake Reynolds and Kimmy Ramser from San Diego Yacht Club in their boat, Perfectly Trimmed Jib.

The regatta was open to all Lehman 12 boats.

For more information, visit nhyc.org