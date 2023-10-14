Pacific Airshow Soared Over Newport Beach into Huntington Beach Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Share this:

The Pacific Airshow dazzled the crowds that lined several miles of sand in Huntington Beach, but Newport Beach residents also saw and heard the myriad aircraft as they flew over the outskirts of Newport Beach.

A number of watercraft cruised the short distance from Newport Harbor to Huntington Beach to watch the show from the water.

The three-day air show took place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and even a little rain and cool temperatures couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the massive Pacific Airshow crowds (estimated at 700,000 over three days) lining Huntington Beach, or the thousands more watching from their rooftops and balconies in adjoining cities.

They were treated to what can best be described as chest-pounding performances from the largest collection of civilian and military aircraft in Pacific Airshow’s seven-year history. An expanded event activation zone saw a 33-percent increase in ticketed guests in comparison to 2022.

“Pacific Airshow continues to set the bar for the industry in terms of the depth of talent and quality of the experience for millions of aviation enthusiasts across the globe,” said Kevin Elliott, executive director of Pacific Airshow. “We are so thankful to the City of Huntington Beach, the fans who supported us, the aviators, the service members and their families who make this show so spectacular.”

The three-day spectacle featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, F-35A Demo, F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo, U.S. Navy F-35C Demo, U.S. Air Force KC-135, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, U.S. Army Helo Demo, U.S. Navy Growler Demo, U.S. Air Force F-15s from the Bayou Militia, U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

Civilian performers included Matt Hall and Emma McDonald in the MXS-R aircrafts, Sammy Mason flying the Edge 540, the Ace Maker T-33 Jet 2-Ship flown by Robert “Scratch” Mitchell and Gregory “Wired” Coyler, Tom Larkin in the SubSonex Mini Jet, Jarrod Lindemann flying the Jet Waco, Lyon Air Museum’s C-47, Michael Goulian in the Extra 330SC, Aaron Fitzgerald in the Red Bull Helicopter, FedEx B757, Opener BlackFly all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, OC Fire Authority and CA ANG C-130J.

Newport Beach Independent photographer Lawrence Sherwin had a prime viewing spot atop the Waterfront Hotel and snapped these amazing photos.