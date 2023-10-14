Pendry Newport Beach Opens in Fashion Island

Share this:

First it was a Four Seasons Hotel, then The Island Hotel followed by Fashion Island Hotel.

The landmark venue shuttered during the pandemic and did not reopen—until now.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts has announced the grand opening of Pendry Newport Beach, marking the brand’s eighth property in the collection and third opening in Southern California.

Pendry Newport Beach features 295 redesigned guestrooms including 114 suites overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Newport Harbor and/or Back Bay.

According to press material, the chic interiors are by Studio Munge, making Pendry Newport Beach “a sophisticated interpretation of Southern California’s easygoing lifestyle featuring lush, garden-inspired interiors that blend the natural beauty of Newport Beach with elegant architectural elements.”

“We are incredibly excited to debut Pendry Newport Beach with our partners at Eagle Four,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO Montage International. “We look forward to bringing the vibrancy and gracious hospitality of Pendry to Orange County and showcasing all that we have to offer to our guests and the local community.”

Pendry Newport Beach’s amenities are impressive, beginning with its dining options:

SET Steak & Sushi: Created by Clique Hospitality, SET Steak & Sushi features American steakhouse classics accompanied by modern coastal cuisine including hand-rolled sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls.

Bar Pendry: A richly designed space that combines the grandeur of a classic bar with modern touches. Bar Pendry specializes in both light bites and hearty food offerings alongside handcrafted cocktails.

Tree Shack Pool Bar & Grill: Open from sunrise to evening, Tree Shack is inspired by the flavors of Baja with best of Southern California ingredients, savored on the outdoor patio or poolside.

Other amenities include Spa Pendry, a 24-hour Fitness Center, and Paintbox, Pendry’s signature kids club offers a dedicated kids’ zone for children ages 5-12.

Pendry also has the Elwood Club, that Pendry calls “a flagship modern members club built on the traditions of luxury hospitality and born into the lineage of Montage and Pendry Hotels & Resorts.”

Within The Elwood Club is Viamara, an indoor/outdoor dining concept with a modern Italian twist that serves as the lunch and dinner restaurant for The Elwood Club., as well as The Pub, a casual hideaway offering a menu of pub fare alongside a draft beer selection.

And then there’s The Cabaret, billed as a “one-of-a-kind show venue and nightlife space reminiscent of a classic cabaret show bar” that will offer live entertainment and intimate shows for members to enjoy.

For more information on Pendry Newport Beach, visit www.pendry.com/newport-beach. For more information about The Elwood Club or to apply for membership, please visit www.elwoodclub.com.