Pacific Symphony and Arts & Learning Conservatory Present “Symphonic Soul” at Segerstrom Center January 25

Share this:

Pacific Symphony and the Arts & Learning Conservatory are bridging communities through a dynamic tribute to African American artists who have profoundly influenced American music.

“Symphonic Soul: A Celebration of African American Artistry” that takes place at Segerstrom Center’s Concert Hall January 25 seamlessly blends classical, jazz, spirituals and opera, celebrating the brilliance of renowned musicians, singers and composers.

Conducted in part by Pacific Symphony Music Director Carl St.Clair and co-conducted, curated and produced by Arts & Learning Conservatory founder Debora Wondercheck, the multi-media event promises a captivating and inspiring journey that transcends generations.

“We feel this is a concert that will resonate deeply with our community,” said St.Clair. “The incredibly creative program was curated by Debora Wondercheck, whose work reflects her dedication and commitment to social impact and equality in the arts. I am excited to collaborate with her and the many talented artists on this program.”

“Symphonic Soul” is thoughtfully designed to honor the classical composers with whom community members may not be well acquainted, while actively bringing awareness to the imprint each of them has made on American music.

Wondercheck has hand-picked a team of remarkably talented individuals to support the execution of the project, including industry leaders Dr. Lesa Terry (artistic director), Duane Benjamin (music director and arranger), Christina Miles (storyline developer), Chris Smith (dancer) and Bruce Cecil (producer).

Their roster of experience includes collaborations with famous entities such as Disney, World Festival of Sacred Music, American Idol, The Voice, Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Stevie Wonder and many others.

Additionally, The Singers of Soul, led by founder/choir director Dedrick Bonner, is the standing choir of the performance. Deemed by the Los Angeles Times as “The wall of sound powerhouse gospel choir,” The Singers of Soul is an award-winning vocal ensemble comprised of singers of all styles ranging from Broadway to Metropolitan Opera and beyond.

“We’ve designed the performance from a historical perspective using spoken word to bring the audience in to authentically connect with and understand the paths of each musician’s journey. By sharing their stories, family roots, career paths and everything in between, the audience will leave feeling inspired, as if they now know each of them personally,” said Wondercheck.

The performance’s first half features classical works written by various artists, including a piece from Duke Ellington’s “Night Creature,” Margaret Bonds’ Selections from “Montgomery Variations,” Coleride-Taylor Perkinson’s Rondo from Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings, plus a special tribute to Marian Anderson for contralto singer and orchestra. Following intermission, the focus moves to spiritual and gospel with pieces like Abel Meeropol’s “Strange Fruit,” Eugene Rogers/Mark Foster’s “Glory” from Selma, Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” and more.

Engaging theatrical and productional aspects will accompany the performance, including live narration from a powerful poet and storyteller. The combination of orchestral performance, live narration, dancers and actors bringing the musicians’ stories to life, paired with I-MAG visuals, creates an unmatched experience.

“The timing of the performance following Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 20) and leading up to Black History Month makes the production even more special and we look forward to sharing the stories of the muses we admire most,” adds Wondercheck.

Taking place on Saturday, January 25 at 8 p.m. at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, tickets to see “Symphonic Soul: A Celebration of African Artistry” are $33-$138. This concert is part of Pacific Symphony’s 2024-2025 Specials Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.pacificsymphony.org.

Debora Wondercheck is the Founder of Arts & Learning Conservatory. She is heralded as a transformative non-profit leader and producer/curator of Symphonic Soul. Wondercheck spearheads cultural inclusivity in arts education for over 3,800 children annually throughout Orange County. Recognized as one of OC’s 125 Most Influential People and an OC Visionary, she earned acclaim as a Woman of Distinction by the CA State Assembly. In 2024, she was named Commissioner of the Arts by the city of Costa Mesa. Under Wondercheck’s guidance, the Arts & Learning Conservatory earned Orange County’s Outstanding Arts Organization of the Year, displaying unwavering dedication to preserving high-quality music and theatre programs for children, especially in marginalized communities. Wondercheck’s commitment radiates through impactful contributions, shaping futures through the transformative power of the arts. For more information, visit www.artsandlearning.org.