Visit Newport Beach’s Winter Tourism Campaign Returns with a Fresh Twist

Share this:

This winter, Visit Newport Beach – the noted marketing agency representing the city of Newport Beach – wants residents of cooler climates to say farewell to snow and hello to the warmth of a luxurious escape in Newport Beach.

As they did last winter, Visit Newport Beach invites travelers to trade in their skis and snow boots for sunglasses and beachwear with its newly reimagined campaign, “Après Sea.”

The new campaign, which launched January 6 and continues through March 2, transforms last year’s similar theme into a more vibrant celebration of coastal luxury.

According to the “Après Sea” campaign, visitors are encouraged to swap icy slopes for Newport Beach’s sunny shores, where luxury accommodations, five-star dining, rejuvenating spa treatments and fun harbor excursions offer the ultimate winter escape.

Visit Newport Beach has created a short commercial aimed at those who reside in chillier cities. The commercial kicks off with a ski setting but quickly and cleverly morphs into the sun-soaked shores of Newport Beach, where freezing temperatures are replaced with warm breezes as fancy yachts sail across the sparkling harbor and friends bask in coastal bliss at the beach.

“With our ‘Après Sea’ campaign, we’re redefining the entire winter travel experience by inviting visitors to leave the slopes behind and embrace the warm, vibrant shores of Newport Beach,” says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “From lounging on a private yacht, indulging in gourmet dining with ocean views, or exploring the unique charm of our boutique shops, Newport Beach provides the ultimate escape for those seeking a luxurious and serene retreat.”

The “Après Sea” experience has a dedicated landing page on the Visit Newport Beach website that offers exclusive hotel packages, handpicked itineraries, and expert tips designed to help visitors make the most of their winter getaway in Newport Beach.

Highlights include seasonal hotel promotions including Lido House, VEA and Crystal Cove beach cottages, places to wine and dine, curated local adventures for exploring the area’s unique charm including a guide to a weekend of family fun, and a lineup of local events.

For more information about the campaign, please visit www.StayAtSeaLevel.com.

Founded in January 2013, Newport Beach & Company is a non-profit organization established to serve as the official marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach. The agency brings together all the marketing entities connected to the Newport Beach brand and is designed to oversee separate business units that include Visit Newport Beach, Celebrate Newport Beach, Enterprise Newport Beach and Newport Beach TV.

For more information, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.