Pacific Symphony Appoints Three New Board Members

Pacific Symphony has announced the appointment of three influential leaders, Arnold Holland, Ed.D., Patrick Johnson and Yassmin Sarmadi, to the organization’s Board of Directors.

All members have strong ties to the Orange County community, a love for orchestral music and a commitment to furthering Pacific Symphony’s mission to nourish, nurture and lift the human spirit by connecting diverse communities through the transformative power of music.

“We are thrilled to welcome three outstanding new additions to Pacific Symphony’s Board of Directors,” said Pacific Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte. “Together, their leadership and business acumen, dedication to community, and shared passion for the artform align perfectly with Pacific Symphony’s mission. Their collaboration will be invaluable as we approach our 50th anniversary and continue to inspire diverse audiences.”

Arnold Holland, Ed.D. has served as the dean of the College of the Arts at California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) since 2023, where he has been on faculty as a professor of art since 1998. In his role, he is committed to connecting CSUF with the surrounding community through partnerships that enhance student learning, address local needs and encourage students to be active citizens. He served as the interim dean from 2021-2022 after several years as associate dean of the college. Dr. Holland received his M.F.A. in visual communications from Virginia Commonwealth University and his B.F.A. in graphic design from Arizona State University.

“Dr. Arnold Holland has a demonstrated vision for connecting university students to the larger arts community, and we are looking forward to exploring more partnerships with CSUF as we continue to program interdisciplinary concerts that further connect listeners to the music through art, dance and history,” said Forsyte.

Patrick Johnson grew up in a family of drummers, performing in school marching bands and jazz bands through college before joining the Charles Dickens Brass Band at Disneyland as an adult and joining the local musician’s union. Professionally, he is the chief innovation officer and executive chairman of BioPhotas, Inc., a company he founded 13 years ago in Irvine, specializing in low-light therapy medical devices. In 2010, after the devastating Haiti earthquake, he shifted his focus from corporate work to humanitarian efforts, founding The World Bed Project to provide relief and establish strategic partnerships for those affected by the disaster.

Yassmin Sarmadi is co-owner of the Michelin-starred French restaurant Knife Pleat at South Coast Plaza. Since relocating to Orange County in 2019 with her husband, Chef Tony Esnault, the couple have been active supporters of the local arts, particularly Pacific Symphony. Known for her influential role in Southern California’s culinary scene, Sarmadi has earned critical acclaim for her previous restaurant endeavors. She sees the role of a restaurant to serve as a community hub, where people come to socialize and feel cared for – a strong parallel to Pacific Symphony’s purpose. Sarmadi combines this vision with a focus on building financially successful establishments, expertise that she will bring in her leadership on the Board of Pacific Symphony.

“Patrick not only brings with him a deep musical background and love for orchestral music, but also a genuine commitment to giving back to humanity,” continues Forsyte. “Likewise, Yassmin’s remarkable ability to build and sustain three highly successful, financially profitable restaurants, while earning a loyal community following, reflects the kind of leadership and vision we seek in our board members. We are looking forward to hearing their insights and guidance and are grateful to our new Board members for donating their time and generosity to the ongoing success of Pacific Symphony.”

Visit www.PacificSymphony.org.