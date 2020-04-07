Pacific Symphony Cancels Additional Concerts Through Mid-May

Share this:

Pacific Symphony has announced that due to increased measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the symphony has had to cancel or postpone classics, pops and youth symphony concerts that were scheduled through mid-May.

“Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969,” originally scheduled for May 1 & 2, has been rescheduled to June 19 & 20. Unfortunately, the symphony had to cancel “Yang Plays Rachmaninoff” (May 7, 8 & 9), and “Beethoven’s ‘Razumovsky’ Quartet” and “The Hunchbank of Notre Dame” (May 10). The Pacific Symphony Youth Ensemble concerts on May 9, 11 and 12 are also canceled.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts:

Donate tickets to Pacific Symphony and receive a tax-donation receipt. This helps support the Symphony as an arts nonprofit during this challenging time, navigating the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation. Recent changes to tax laws mean that contributions up to $300 will be fully deductible for all tax-payers, even those who do not itemize. Symphony board member Charlie Zhang and his wife Ling are matching all donations (including ticket donations), dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000.

Exchange your tickets for other concerts up to Dec. 31, 2020, for no additional charge. (Exchanges are subject to availability, special events excluded.)

Ticketholders can go online to PacificSymphony.org/ticket-options to review their ticketing options.

For assistance with requests for ticket donations and other ticketing services, please contact Pacific Symphony’s Box Office via email at [email protected]