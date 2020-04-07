Newport-Based Charity Furnishing Hope Seeks Donations and Seamstress

Share this:

Homelessness is a critical issue for OC, and COVID-19 presents this already vulnerable population with additional challenges and threats.

Those living in shelters are not able to effectively practice social distancing due to high capacity, making the need to move them (and especially families) out of shelters into housing even more critical at this time.

Thanks to a partnership between Newport Beach-based Furnishing Hope – which provides furniture, mattresses, bedding, bathroom and kitchenware to help furnish homes for people in crisis – and Illumination Foundation, families in need are now moving into housing more quickly so that they can shelter-in-place safely.

Illumination Foundation is sourcing the housing and Furnishing Hope is providing all of the furnishings and essentials these families need to make four walls into a home and safe haven during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.

Tasked with furnishing an average of 5 homes each week to combat this crisis, the Furnishing Hope team is asking for support from the local community to continue their good work. They are in dire need of donations such as bedsheets, mattress pads, bed pillows, bath and hand towels, hygiene products, lightbulbs, and many other essential home items.

There are several ways you can give to help their mission:

You can purchase and donate items by shopping Furnishing Hope’s Amazon Wish List and select “Ship to Furnishing Hope” at checkout: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2YYWWBF1BZ49/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex

You can give financially through Venmo, by sending to @Furnishing-Hope, or visit the Furnishing Hope website and click the option to donate via PayPal.

You can arrange to safely drop-off items that you may have at home (see full list below) to Furnishing Hope, by emailing [email protected] or calling 949.419.4574.

Another way to contribute: If you are a quilter, seamstress, or other sewing professional, or just love to sew, Furnishing Hope is lending out sewing machines and supplies to anyone who is interested in sewing protective masks for the OC community.

There are a total of eight sewing machines (typically used as part of Furnishing Hope’s National Pillow Project) that will be lent out on a first come, first serve basis.

Volunteers can choose where they’d like to donate their masks – whether to a local hospital, the elderly, or another essential businesses or community in need. If you or someone you know is interested in this opportunity, please email Cindy Griesemer at [email protected] or call (949) 419-4574.

Full List of Items Needed (similar to the list on the Amazon website):

­ Twin and Queen Sheets (must be NEW/unused)

­ Twin and Queen Mattress Pad (must be NEW/unused)

­ Bed Pillows (must be NEW/unused)

­ Blankets & Throws (must be NEW/unused)

­ Bath & Hand Towels (must be NEW/unused)

­ Shower Curtain Liners and Rings

­ Children’s Bedding, including themed bedding (must be NEW/unused)

­ Wall art and decor

­ Accessories

­ Lightbulbs

­ Extension Cords

­ Hygiene Products

­ Cleaning Products

­ Pantry Essentials

Visit FurnishingHope.org for more information.