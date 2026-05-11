Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach Wins Award, Hosts Summer Soirée

It’s been a busy spring for the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach.

First came word that the Environmental Nature Center (ENC) has been named the 2026 Environmental Education Organization of the Year by the Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education, a statewide professional organization dedicated to advancing environmental literacy and outdoor learning across California.

Presented in partnership with Ten Strands and the California Environmental Literacy Initiative, this annual award recognizes organizations that demonstrate innovation, follow research-based best practices, and expand equitable access to environmental education.

ENC was selected for its comprehensive, community-based approach to environmental education, serving learners from early childhood through adulthood across its Newport Beach campus and the ENC Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Modjeska Canyon.

Programs include nature-based preschool, K–12 field trips, youth leadership development, teacher professional development, and community programming—creating a continuous pathway for lifelong connection to nature.

“This recognition is especially meaningful coming from a community of peers who are deeply committed to this work,” said Lori Whalen, Vice President of the Environmental Nature Center. “At the ENC, we believe that connection to nature isn’t a single experience—it’s a relationship built over time. We are honored to be part of a statewide network working to ensure that all people have access to meaningful experiences in the outdoors.”

Each year, the ENC serves tens of thousands of participants, including thousands of Title I students who receive access to hands-on environmental education programs. The organization is also a leader in sustainable operations, having achieved TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certification, modeling the environmental responsibility it seeks to inspire.

“This award reflects the collective efforts of our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters,” added Whalen. “We are deeply grateful to our community for helping make this work possible.”

Summer Soirée

The Environmental Nature Center will be hosting its annual Summer Soirée on Saturday, May 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. at its award-winning campus in Newport Beach.

Set against the backdrop of native habitat, the Summer Soirée invites guests to enjoy an elegant evening under the stars featuring a chef-prepared dinner, curated drinks, live music, and a live auction—all in support of the ENC’s mission to connect people with nature through transformative environmental education.

The Soirée brings together community leaders, supporters, and nature enthusiasts to celebrate the impact of the ENC’s programs, which serve more than 30,000 people each year, including thousands of students from underserved communities.

“This event is both a celebration and a call to action,” said Bo Glover, President & CEO of the Environmental Nature Center. “At a time when connection to the natural world is more important than ever, the ENC continues to provide meaningful, place-based experiences that inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.”

Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully prepared outdoor dinner, specialty beverages, and live music in a relaxed yet refined setting. The evening also features a live auction with one-of-a-kind experiences—from private nature-based workshops to curated outdoor gatherings—offering attendees unique ways to engage more deeply with the ENC’s mission.

Proceeds from the Summer Soirée directly support the ENC’s educational programs, including field trips, camps, community outreach, and scholarships that ensure access for all. The organization’s commitment to sustainability is reflected throughout the event, with operations aligned to its TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certification.

Tickets to the Summer Soirée are $200 per person. Tables are available for $2,000. All ticket sales support the ENC’s programs, with sponsorship opportunities providing additional, deeper support.

For more information call (949) 645-8489 or visit www.ENCenter.org.