Pacific Symphony’s Arts-X-Press Summer Camp Returns for In-Person Sessions This Summer

Now that pandemic restrictions are easing, Pacific Symphony has announced that the organization will hold two in-person sessions for its popular arts-X-press summer arts immersion camp, which takes place at Concordia University in Irvine.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Symphony rebranded arts-X-press to [email protected], a collection of virtual artistic experiences curated for middle-school students.

This summer, Session 1 takes place July 11-16. Session 2 takes place July 18-23. Applications are due May 25, and can be found on the Symphony’s website at https://www.pacificsymphony.org/artsXpress.

“I am excited to announce that, thanks to our strong partnership with Concordia University Irvine, we are planning to hold arts-X-press, our summer arts immersion program for middle school students, in-person this summer,” says Alison Levinson, Pacific Symphony’s director of arts engagement. “As we reconfigure the program to be in-line with COVID safety protocols, we are also looking forward to the magic of being back together with our arts-X-press community.”

Arts-X-press is Pacific Symphony’s summer arts immersion program where 7th and 8th graders come together to explore the arts, nourish their sense of self and make lasting friendships.

This summer, the Symphony will select 100 students to be part of this young community of artists and creative thinkers. At this five-day residential program, students sleep overnight in the dorms and eat meals in the cafeteria at Concordia University Irvine. Staff and counselors also live on campus, leading students in arts workshops in professional arts spaces and activities that teach creativity, expression and collaboration.

Although the program is run by a music-based organization, students get the opportunity to not only play music and sing but also act, dance and make art in a supportive and non-competitive environment.

According to Pacific Symphony, arts-X-press is meant to be a haven for self-expression that cultivates each student’s individuality and equips them with the courage to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

Among the program components of arts-A-press are daily hands-on workshops that immerse students in the creative process, on-site performances by local arts organizations that provide students with exposure to professional artists and behind-the-scenes experiences, a variety of group activities designed to develop social bonds between middle schoolers of diverse backgrounds while promoting respect and appreciation for others, and a final showcase of the artistic efforts and impressive work that’s been produced over the course of the session.

The tuition for the arts-A-press program is $800 which covers all program costs including room, board and performance tickets. Financial aid is available based on need. No accepted student will ever be turned away for financial reasons.

And while COVID restrictions are easing, the Symphony is adhering to Concordia’s established and proven health and safety protocols, along with recommendations from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Camp Association.

The Symphony said it will continue to monitor the health situation and keep arts-X-press families informed. Some current health protocols include students needing a negative PCR test completed 1-3 days before arriving at the camp; students having workshops, meals, and living with members in a “pod” of up to 10 students; and the ongoing need for face coverings, hand-washing and sanitation procedures.

Founded by Music Director Carl St.Clair in remembrance of his and wife Susan’s son, Cole Carsan St.Clair, the arts-X-press program is reflective of how many artistic disciplines influenced St.Clair’s own creative development. Maestro St.Clair’s philosophy is the driving force behind the program. Aligned with his vision for encouraging love of the arts, arts-X-press is designed for students to gain a lifelong connection to the arts and to foster respect for each student’s individuality, interests and diverse heritage.

More information on Pacific Symphony’s arts-X-press program is available at https://www.pacificsymphony.org/artsXpress.