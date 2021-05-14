OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Empowering Possibilities’ Giving Day May 20

Share this:

On May 20, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Empowering Possibilities, a collaborative Giving Day aiming to raise $100,000 for nonprofits that provide support services to people with disabilities living in Orange County.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of millions of Americans, it has become increasingly difficult for people with disabilities to access safe and reliable support. Here in Orange County, more than 250,000 people live with disabilities, making up 8.5 percent of the population.

Empowering Possibilities will raise funds for 10 participating nonprofits who offer a range of education and supportive services, skills training and counseling, and community outreach programs to help Orange County’s disabled residents achieve success and independence within their communities.

The organizations involved include Blind Children’s Learning Center of OC; Dayle McIntosh Center for the Disabled; Down Syndrome Association of OC; Family Support Network; Hope Center for the Arts; Project Independence; Special Olympics Southern California; Speech and Language Development Center; United Cerebral Palsy Association of OC; and Vocational Visions.

“Funds raised during the Empowering Possibilities Giving Day will support individuals and families who have suffered from gaps in services, isolation, and lacked access to special education programs, especially during the pandemic,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “We are proud to power this collaborative effort to build a supportive and inclusive Orange County for all people, including our neighbors with disabilities.”

The Empowering Possibilities campaign is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2020, the 10 days secured support from 6,476 donors and raised a record $3.2 million for 98 nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised more than $12.8 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, please visit www.empowering-possibilities-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded nearly $780 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations.