Via Lido Plaza Adds Coastal-Inspired Mural by Newport Beach Artist Ellen Gladis

Via Lido Plaza in Newport Beach is welcoming summer with the addition of a coastal-inspired mural, “The Sabot Regatta,” by Newport Beach muralist Ellen Gladis. Located near the back of Via Lido Drugs off Balboa Blvd. and Finley Ave., the 8 ft. by 17 ft. artwork is based on Gladis’ original mural, “The Sabot Regatta,” that she was commissioned to paint for the interior of Pavilions, formerly located at Via Lido Plaza.

When the grocery store was remodeled in 1995, property owner Fritz Duda, who was also a Vons Co. board member, persuaded the grocery chain to forgo Pavilions’ standard color palette and instead commission Gladis to paint murals depicting the city’s history and landmarks. She then painted 12 canvas murals measuring 8 ft. by 15 ft. that were displayed in Pavilions until it closed in 2011.

“Over the years, I’ve created thousands of prints, custom murals, and commissioned works for both commercial and residential projects,” said Gladis, who has lived in Newport Beach for over 40 years. “My favorite paintings depict the beach, sunsets, life on Newport Harbor, and other picturesque coastal scenes.”

To create “The Sabot Regatta” mural at Via Lido Plaza, Gladis used 50 different colors of acrylic paint, as well as white and three shades of blue in flat exterior paint so it will withstand the coastal environment.

In addition to the new mural, Gladis also painted the auditorium walls of the Lido Theater with iconic underwater scenes with fish that appear to come alive as they glow in the dark when the house lights dim. Other art by Gladis can be seen on display in Zpizza at Via Lido Plaza and the murals at Cappy’s Cafe on Coast Highway.

“We’re excited about this addition to the center and to see locals and visitors already taking photos with the mural as a background,” said Fritz Duda, owner of Via Lido Plaza. “Summer regattas and Newport children sailing sabots are a time-honored tradition in Newport Beach.”

Art lovers can also take “The Sabot Regatta” home—it can be custom ordered as a giclée print or a gallery wrapped canvas. For more information, contact Gladis through her website, www.ellenkgladis.com.