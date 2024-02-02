Partial Closure of Central Library Parking Lot to Begin Feb. 5 to Accommodate Lecture Hall Construction

Share this:

Parking at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., will be significantly reduced beginning Monday, Feb. 5 to accommodate construction of a new auditorium.

The partial parking lot closure may impact library patrons, particularly during special events or high-traffic periods.

If parking is not available, library patrons are encouraged to utilize the Civic Center parking structure at 100 Civic Center Dr., with convenient access to the library’s north-facing entrance near City Hall.

The partial closure of the library parking lot will be in place for the duration of construction, through early 2026.

In general, the City recommends drivers access the Civic Center parking structure directly from Civic Center Drive at Avocado Avenue to avoid construction activity in the library parking lot area.