Newport Beach City Manager Update: Library Parking Lot Closure, Balboa Bridge Closure

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The health and safety of our community is a top priority for the City of Newport Beach. To that end, the City allocated funding for an additional ambulance and paramedic staff in the current fiscal year budget in response to an increased need in our community.

I’m pleased to report that the new ambulance will be put into service next week, with a fully trained crew. It will be the fourth Advanced Life Support (ALS) capable ambulance in operation in Newport Beach.

Over the past several years, an increase in development throughout the City, particularly within the Santa Ana Heights and airport areas, has created the need for additional medical response and transport capability.

The new ambulance unit will be stationed at Station 7 in Santa Ana Heights. The addition of the unit at this location provides more balanced coverage in the City while addressing the growing needs of the area.

The Newport Beach Fire Department recently hired six new paramedics to supplement their ranks and prepare for the integration of the new ambulance. The City currently has 38 sworn personnel on duty each day throughout the City’s eight stations. Next week, with the addition of the new ambulance, this will increase to 40 personnel.

It is the City’s first increase in medical transport capability since 1996, when a third ALS capable vehicle was put into service. Newport Beach last added a new fire apparatus and increased staffing in 2001 when the Fire Department took over an Orange County Fire Authority station as part of the annexation of Newport Coast.

Partial Closure of Central Library Parking Lot to Begin Feb. 5

Parking at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., will be significantly reduced beginning Monday, February 5 to accommodate construction of a new auditorium.

The partial parking lot closure may impact library patrons, particularly during special events or high-traffic periods.

If parking is not available, library patrons are encouraged to utilize the Civic Center parking structure at 100 Civic Center Dr., with convenient access to the library’s north-facing entrance near City Hall.

The partial closure of the library parking lot will be in place for the duration of construction, through early 2026.

In general, the City recommends drivers access the Civic Center parking structure directly from Civic Center Drive at Avocado Avenue to avoid construction activity in the library parking lot area.

Balboa Island Bridge to Close Nightly Feb. 7 – 22

The Balboa Island bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, from February 7 to February 22 for construction activity.

To reduce impacts on the community and businesses, the bridge will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights.

As with previous closures, the Balboa Island ferry will be operating throughout the bridge closures to facilitate access for residents and visitors.

Emergency vehicles will have full access to the island as necessary.

The closures are related to utility undergrounding work being performed on the island (Underground Utilities Assessment District No. 124 Phase 0). Crews will be digging trenches and installing conduits across Marine Avenue.

For questions, please contact Michael Sinacori in the City’s Public Works Department at (949) 644-3342 or [email protected].

Vinyl, Vintage, More at Feb. 3 Winter Book Sale

Join us from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the Central Library for a sale of bestselling books, children’s books, vintage records, CDs, DVDs, LPs and more. Books will sell for just $3 a bag.

The sale, hosted by the Friends of the Newport Beach Public Library, will be in the Friends Room of the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Improved Rating to Reduce Flood Insurance Costs for Homeowners, Businesses

Newport Beach home and business owners are eligible for reductions in their flood insurance premiums, thanks to an upgraded City rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

Newport Beach has been awarded a Class 7 rating in the ISO’s Community Rating System (CRS), an improvement from the previous Class 6 rating.

As a result, all flood insurance policyholders in the City are eligible for an additional five percent reduction in insurance premiums.

This achievement is a testament to Newport Beach’s ongoing efforts to mitigate flood risk and create a more sustainable, resilient community.

The CRS is an incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. By implementing measures that go above and beyond the baseline standards, communities like Newport Beach are better prepared for flood events and can qualify for lower flood insurance rates for residents and businesses.

The reduction in flood insurance premiums is expected to take effect later this year.

City to Upgrade Orange, 58th St. Restrooms

Construction will begin Monday, Feb. 5 on a project to rehabilitate public restrooms at Orange Street (6804 Seashore Drive) and 58th Street (5800 Seashore Drive).

City crews will install new roofing systems, plumbing fixtures, LED light fixtures, tiles, new automatic locking doors, and add new coats of paint. The work is expected to be completed by late spring.

During construction, portable restrooms will be provided for public use. Parking in the area may be reduced and pedestrian detours may be established for safety.

NBPD Mounted Unit Assists with Regional Security Efforts

The Newport Beach Police Department Mounted Unit recently collaborated with the Anaheim Police Department and officers from the Orange County Regional Mounted Enforcement Unit to ensure the safety and security of attendees at the AMA Supercross event in Anaheim.

The mounted units assisted with crowd management and surveillance, leveraging the unique advantages of police horses to navigate the venue effectively. Their presence added an extra layer of security, helping to monitor the crowd and address any concerns swiftly.

Free Fair Housing Workshop Feb. 13 at City Hall

The Fair Housing Foundation will host a fair housing workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14 at the Newport Beach Civic Center, Corona Del Mar Room (Bay E, 1st Floor), 100 Civic Center Dr.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Attendees will learn about how they are protected under fair housing laws, what their rights and responsibilities as tenants and landlords are, and how to deal with tenant and landlord disputes.

The Fair Housing Foundation serves Newport Beach residents under a City contract.

For more information, visit http://www.fhfca.org/ or contact Martha Torres at (562) 989-1206 ext. 1103 or [email protected]

Registration for the workshop is mandatory. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/49LbTlA.

Non-profits Encouraged to Apply for CDBG Grants by Feb. 23

The City is accepting applications from non-profit organizations seeking to provide eligible programs and services to the public, including fair housing services, under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The City receives funding each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is distributed to local non-profit programs that benefit local residents who have low- and moderate-incomes, defined as households earning less than 80 percent of the median income in Orange County.

Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 23.

For more information and to apply, visit the City’s website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/community-development-/community-development-block-grant-cdbg/cdbg-notice-of-funding-availability.

Public Input on San Miguel Playground ADA Improvements: Feb. 12 Meeting Date Added

The City’s Recreation and Senior Services Department is seeking public input on an inclusive playground design for San Miguel Park. The renovation project will create ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility and offer features that encourage inclusive play for users of all abilities.

A second meeting date has been added to gather additional public input. Please join us on Monday, February 12, at 4:30 p.m. at San Miguel Park, 2200 San Miguel Dr., where staff will share a conceptual design and hear input on the proposed playground improvements.

In addition to attending the meeting, the public can provide comments and suggestions through an online survey: https://fs23.formsite.com/cityofnb/44ehslamkn/index?

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported a person to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported one person to a substance use disorder treatment facility.

Transported three people to a homeless services provider.

Transported a person to a hospital for treatment.

Collaborated with the Newport Beach Fire Department for a medical transport.

To reach Be Well: The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Transported a client to a recuperative care facility for evaluation.

Assisted a client with a family shelter application.

Continued to shelter people: 25 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.