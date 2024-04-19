Participants Wanted for Annual Balboa Island Parade

Share this:

The Balboa Island Parade wants you!

The annual Balboa Island Parade is Sunday, June 2, and event organizers are looking for locals who want to participate in the parade.

This year’s theme is “Balboa Island in Paradise – A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett,” with an after-party featuring Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band.

The parade will be filled with children on bikes, island dogs, decorated golf carts and floats, horses, decorated cars, Keystone Cops, drill teams, the USC Marching Band and Cheer, school bands, local dignitaries and much more.

The parade begins on the Balboa Island Bridge and continues down Marine Avenue. The After-Party starts immediately following the parade in front of the Fire Station.

Come dressed in your favorite Jimmy Buffett attire, bring your beach chair and enjoy the parade Jimmy Buffett style.

If you would like to be a participant in the parade you may register online at https://www.balboaislandnb.org/parade. You can also find registration forms at Irvine Ranch Market, Wilma’s Patio, and Island Market near the Balboa Ferry.

Parade entries will be accepted until May 19. Sponsors and volunteers are also needed.

The bridge closes at 10:45 a.m.; parade starts at 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association.

Awards for the Parade will be presented at the All-Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center, on Saturday, June 22. Judges are looking for enthusiasm, theme related and creativity.

Parade entries will be judged in the following categories:

Best Kids Group

Kid w/ Best Theme

Best Youth Group

Best Music Group

Best Elementary School Band

Best Middle School Band

Best High School Band

Best Float

Best Golf Cart

Best Dog Group

Judges Award

Spirit Award

Theme Award

People’s Choice Award

Grand Marshall’s Award

Parade Chairman’s Award

Merchant Award

Perpetual Award

Auto judging will be conducted prior to the parade:

Best Theme Vehicle

Best Vehicle

Best Foreign Vehicle

BIIA President’s Choice Vehicle

People’s Choice Vehicle