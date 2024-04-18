Beyond Blindness Holds Sensory Easter Egg Hunt at Newport Dunes March 23

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, in collaboration with Beyond Blindness and the OC Sheriff’s Department, hosted the return of the Beyond Blindness Beeper Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For over 15 years, the Orange County-based nonprofit, dedicated to empowering children with visual impairments and other disabilities, has teamed up with Newport Dunes to host the special Easter egg hunt. This year, 250 students–ages one to 22– and their family members gathered at the Grand Gazebo and soft grassy lawn area for a sensory egg hunt, featuring beeping eggs donated by the OC Sheriff’s Department.

“The Beeper Egg Hunt is an annual favorite for our families and embodies everything that we strive for as an organization,” Beyond Blindness President and CEO, Angie Rowe expressed. “We want to thank Newport Dunes and the OC Sheriff’s Department for partnering with us for so many years to create this joyful and inclusive day for children with visual impairments and other disabilities. Together, we are creating a world where all children, no matter their abilities, can live full and rewarding lives.”

“For more than 15 years, Beyond Blindness has teamed up with Newport Dunes and the OC Sheriff’s Department to provide a fun and inclusive beeper egg hunt for children with visual impairments and other disabilities and we are thankful to them for their partnership,” says Meredith Cagle, Chief Programs Officer for Beyond Blindness. “This event is a great example of the importance of inclusion in our communities.”

Seventy-five plastic beeping eggs, used as training devices for the OC Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Devices Section, were carefully placed in a safe, grassy section of Newport Dunes’ tranquil waterfront property. These beeping Easter eggs provided an innovative solution to help visually impaired students take part in a favorite Easter tradition.

“This is a way we can engage with the communities we serve and give all kids an opportunity to participate in a fun holiday tradition,” said OC Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. “Bringing smiles to the faces of kids and families makes it meaningful for us.”

Additionally, a traditional egg hunt featured 2,500 filled plastic eggs prepared by corporate sponsor New World Medical. Among these eggs, 1,200 are tactile, featuring textured items such as rhinestones, ribbons or plastic googly eyes, to aid children with visual impairments in distinguishing them by touch. Local student service clubs like National Charity League and Key Club assisted in preparing these eggs.

“The Beyond Blindness Beeper Easter Egg Hunt is a cherished tradition that brings joy to our community year after year,” stated Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. “We’re honored to partner with Beyond Blindness and the OC Sheriff’s Department to host an unforgettable Easter celebration for these kids and their families.”

The OC Sheriff’s Department was onsite along with their OCSD Bomb Squad dogs to interact with the students, giving them a valuable sensory experience. Beyond Blindness staff as well as community and corporate volunteers assisted and gave support to the children during the Easter egg hunt.

Following the hunt, a beachfront picnic lunch for the children and their families, staff and volunteers was catered by Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. The families had the opportunity to visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Beyond Blindness: Beyond Blindness, formerly Blind Children’s Learning Center, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission to empower children with visual impairments and other disabilities to achieve their fullest potential. Areas of service include Early Intervention, Education + Enrichment, and Family Support, which all aim to help children, no matter their abilities, live full and rewarding lives.

The Beyond Blindness team embraces a people-first approach and values family, connection, impact, inclusion, stewardship and optimism. For more information, please visit www.beyondblindness.org.