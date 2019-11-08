Share this:

Highly recognized among his peers, Dr. Parto is a renowned cardiologist who has tremendous commitment towards the health and recovery of his patients

Dr. Parham Parto is a cardiologist providing care to patients all throughout Southern California. He is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine and specializes in Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular disease. Dr. Parto is from Southern California and grew up in Irvine, CA, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California-Irvine in Biological Sciences and a minor in Educational Studies. He then received a Master of Public Health degree in Health Administration from Loma Linda University (Loma Linda, CA) and a medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his internship and residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he excelled to the top of his class and was selected among his peers as Chief Resident. He completed his fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease from the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, LA where he trained under the guidance of the top experts in the field. He then pursued further specialized training in Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Intervention at Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, VA. Dr. Parto is currently the Chief of Cardiology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Los Angeles and the Director of the Peripheral Vascular program at California Hospital. He is a well recognized, highly-skilled physician with demonstrated commitment towards the health and recovery of his patients. Dr. Parto is well-trusted for his knowledge and competence and well-liked for his compassionate bedside manner. He has treated a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, won awards, and produced a number of publications.

Dr. Parham Parto, Parto Heart & Vascular

949-650-2400

520 Superior Ave #305, Newport Beach, CA

www.partoheart.com

Hoag Hospital Affiliated Physician