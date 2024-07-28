‘Party Animals’ Find Forever Homes at Newport Beach Animal Shelter’s First Birthday Celebration

Share this:

Plenty of party animals went to forever homes at the Newport Beach Animal Shelter’s first “birthday” celebration on Saturday, July 27.

Thanks to sponsorship from Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS), pet adoptions were no-cost for the entire day.

One special Shelter party success was Snickerdoodle, adopted by longtime Newport Beach resident Loretta Davis. Snickerdoodle came to the Shelter as a transfer from a Maui shelter after the fires. She suffered from a severe hip injury as she was also hit by a car in the commotion of that tragic day. Snickerdoodle convalesced in our city until Loretta fell in love at first sight and brought her home.

In all, three dogs, eight cats and two turtles found forever homes – a very successful adoption day.

The Newport Beach Animal Shelter is part of a 150-year tradition of animal sheltering and adoptions in the United States, offering the chance for pet lovers to be a part of saving multitudes of animal lives across the nation over these many decades.

By choosing a shelter pet, adopters not only gain a loving companion, but also help create space to assist more animals in our community.

There are lots of great reasons to adopt a pet. The unconditional love of an animal does more than provide companionship. For example, walking a dog daily can improve overall physical and mental health and a loving pet adds a tremendous dynamic to a home.

Our Shelter had a great year. It took in over 300 animals, mostly strays, including some transferred from overfilled shelters in other municipalities. Guests included dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles, guinea pigs, turtles, chickens, birds, and hamsters.

Almost 150 animals were reunited with owners, and over 150 found new forever families.

All this work is done by the very capable Animal Control Unit of the Newport Beach Police Department led by long time Animal Control Supervisor Valerie Schomburg in collaboration with a team of about 25 dedicated volunteers.

The Newport Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20282 Riverside Drive in Newport Beach and can be reached at (949) 718-3454.

Please visit www.fonbas.org or @friendsofnbanimalshelter for more information or to support the Newport Beach Animal Shelter.

Robyn Grant is a member of the Newport Beach City Council. First elected in 2022, she represents the 4th District. She can be reached at [email protected] or @robynbgrant.